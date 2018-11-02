Westport biotech Intensity Therapeutics has announced the completion of a $6.5 million Series B financing, which it plans to use to advance the clinical development of a cancer-treating drug.

Intensity’s lead product candidate INT230-6 is a direct intratumoral injection that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with various advanced solid tumors. The company intends to expand the study by adding clinical sites outside the U.S. and Canada, as well as adding combination arms with an anti-PD-1 antibody.

“The support from our investors in this round, who purchased stock at a 150 percent premium to our Series A financing, underscores the potential of INT230-6 and our proprietary DfuseRx technology discovery platform,” said Intensity Founder and CEO Lewis Bender. “We look forward to further evaluating the safety and efficacy of INT230-6 to ultimately bring a novel, intratumoral, immune response-activating treatment to patients with refractory solid tumor cancers.”

Preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study demonstrated intratumoral injections of INT230-6 were well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity in patients with advanced solid tumors.