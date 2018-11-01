Alliance for Gene Cancer Therapy names new chief executive

Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, a Stamford-based nonprofit that focuses on

funding cancer cell and gene therapy research, has named Kevin Honeycutt as its new president and CEO, effective Dec. 3.

Honeycutt comes to AGCT from the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade, where he served as president and CEO since 2015. Prior to that, he was executive director of the Avon Foundation for Women, a corporate philanthropic division of Avon Products Inc. Earlier in his career, he ran his own consulting firm that specialized in cause marketing communications and fundraising strategies for nonprofits.

Honeycutt replaces John E. Walter, who left AGCT last December to take on the role of CEO for the Foundation for Prader Willi Research.