Curry nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year award

Bernard F. Curry III, dealer principal at Curry Acura in Scarsdale, has been nominated for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year award. TIME, the iconic publisher of news and

information, now reaches approximately 45 million digital readers each month. The winner is to be announced at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show taking place in San Francisco in January.

Recipients of the award are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Curry was chosen to represent the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 51 auto dealers nominated from more than 16,000 dealers nationwide.

“Being a business owner gives me the wonderful opportunity to give back to my community through charitable work, to provide good jobs for more than 1,000 people, including 450 here in Westchester County, and to enhance the lives of their families,” Curry said.