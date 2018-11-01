Westport’s Black Duck Café turns to GoFundMe to stay open

Westport’s Black Duck Café may be down, but it apparently is not out just yet.

Less than 24 hours after announcing that it would close after 40 years on Nov. 4, the team behind the waterfront mainstay has created a GoFundMe page to raise cash to stay open through at least November.

“We need to raise cash immediately,” the Black Duck team wrote on the page. “This money will get us through the slower time.”

“Though we have had to increase our prices over the years, these increases have been disproportionately lower than the increasing food costs,” the page reads. “In other words, our commitment to being one of the last affordable, laid-back restaurants in lower Fairfield County has caught up to us.”

As of Thursday morning, the page has already raised $5,170 of its $100,000 goal.