Chalva Tchkotoua named chief marketing officer at Protegrity

Protegrity, a Stamford-based enterprise data security software solutions provider, has named Chalva Tchkotoua as chief marketing officer and head of global alliances.

In his new position, Tchkotoua will lead the company’s marketing strategy and international alliance partnerships. Among his initial duties will be the roll-out of Protegrity Prime, a subscription solution that bundles the company’s software, support and consulting services into flexible tiers.

Tchkotoua was previously chief marketing officer for event management SaaS provider Aventri. Earlier in his career, he was group vice president for enterprise and cloud services marketing at Spectrum Enterprise and senior director for integrated marketing, technology and outsourcing at Accenture.