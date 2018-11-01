Joe Lieberman to be part of transition team if Stefanowski is elected

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman will advise Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s transition team, should Stefanowski be elected next Tuesday.

“If elected, I will be charged with representing all 3.5 million Connecticut residents – Democrats, Republicans and everything in between,” Stefanowski said. “I greatly admire Senator Lieberman for his service to our state and his work to bring people together during his career. I am honored that he has agreed to provide his valuable wisdom during the transition process.”

Lieberman, Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential campaign, served as U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1989 to 2013. Having lost the Democratic nomination for senator in the 2006 election to Ned Lamont – perhaps not coincidentally, the current Democratic candidate for governor – Lieberman ultimately ran in that election and won, retiring when his fourth term ended in 2013. He was succeeded by Democrat Chris Murphy, who is seeking re-election this year.

The 76-year-old Stamford native is a part-time senior counsel at the Manhattan commercial litigation firm of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres LLP, which has represented President Donald Trump in various legal matters. He was reportedly briefly considered by Trump as the replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey.

Lieberman lives in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.