Wilton’s Claudia Gruss to lead Conn. State Medical Society

Kevin Zimmerman
Claudia Gruss, a Wilton-based gastroenterologist at the Western Connecticut Medical Group – Wilton Primary and Specialty Care of Norwalk, has been inaugurated as the 180th president of the Connecticut State Medical Society.

Dr. Steven Thornquist, who concluded his one-year term as CSMS president, called Gruss “an insightful, thoughtful, and sincere leader, able to consider both sides of an issue before deciding, and willing to lead others to the best path. We will be in good hands this next year.”

Gruss has served in a number of leadership roles at the CSMS, the Fairfield County Medical Association and the Women’s Medical Association of Fairfield County. At the national level, she is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and the American College of Physicians.

She also serves as a clinical educator with the Yale-affiliated gastroenterology fellowship program at Norwalk Hospital.

