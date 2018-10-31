Westport’s Black Duck Cafe closes after 40 years

The Black Duck Cafe, a waterfront staple of Westport’s restaurant scene, has announced it will be closing on Nov. 4 after a four-decade run.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our closing,” said the establishment’s owners on its Facebook page. “We’ve had an amazing 40 years here in Saugatuck/Westport … and we are grateful for every friend we’ve had the pleasure to serve and entertain along the way.”

Named after the legendary Black Duck boat used for running alcohol during the Prohibition era, the eatery was opened by champion power boat racer Peter Aitkin in 1978 at 605 Riverside Ave.

The Black Duck Cafe offered live entertainment and coastline cruises. Its menu mix of seafood and specialty burgers was spotlighted on the Food Network program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”