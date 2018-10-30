White Plains’ Bunge Ltd. names Christos Dimopoulos president, agribusiness

Bunge Ltd., the global grains merchant based in White Plains, has named Christos Dimopoulos as president, agribusiness, effective immediately.

Dimopoulos replaces Brian Thomsen, who announced his retirement from the firm in August.

“Our global footprint and strength in Agribusiness are at the core of Bunge’s business portfolio, and we are pleased to have a seasoned leader with deep industry expertise in operations and risk management in this key role for Bunge,” said CEO Soren Schroder.

Dimopoulos joined Bunge in 2004 and most recently served as senior vice president global grains and oilseeds. Prior to joining Bunge, he held roles of increasing responsibility in Europe and the U.S. with Tradigrain and Intrade Risk Management.