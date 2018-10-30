Vietnamese restaurant to join Fairfield’s restaurant scene

The newest entry in Fairfield’s crowded restaurant scene will also be the town’s first Vietnamese-focused eatery.

Phở Nha Trang is moving into the 80 Post Road location formerly occupied by Hunan Pavilion. Unlike other restaurants that provide a pan-Asian selection, Phở Nha Trang will concentrate on Vietnam’s cuisine, include 13 Phở selections and choices of fried or steam rice entrees. The beverage selection includes Cà Phê Sữa Đá, a Vietnamese coffee made with condensed milk that can be served hot or iced.

Phở Nha Trang was initially set to open this month, but that has been delayed and no date has been announced. According to the restaurant’s website, the establishment’s owners are dealing with problems related to the exhaust fan and will need to replace the system. “As a result we are now have to prolong the opening date until we are completely ready,” the website stated.