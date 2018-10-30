University of Bridgeport rolls out STEM on Wheels mobile laboratory

The University of Bridgeport is taking STEM education on the road – literally. On Thursday, Nov. 1, the school will debut STEM on Wheels, a mobile laboratory providing K-12 students with hands-on educational experiences tied to the STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM on Wheels will later be brought to other schools throughout Bridgeport and Fairfield County.

The STEM on Wheels vehicle is a former Greater Bridgeport Transit bus that was retrofitted with a $75,000 grant from the Connecticut Health & Educational Facilities Authority.

STEM on Wheels will kick off its pilot year at Bridgeport’s Discovery Museum and four Bridgeport area schools: Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, Geraldine Claytor Magnet Academy, the Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School and the Bridgeport Military Academy. Additional schools in Bridgeport and Fairfield County will be added next year.

“The University of Bridgeport believes in the limitless possibilities of students of all ages,” said the school’s president, Laura Skandera Trombley. “That’s why we are especially pleased to unveil STEM on Wheels, the first STEM bus for Connecticut.”