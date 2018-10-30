New Rochelle’s virtual reality city planning initiative wins $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies

New Rochelle is yet again a million dollar winner.

Just weeks after the city was granted $10 million in state downtown revitalization grant funding, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Oct. 29 that the city is one of nine chosen for a $1 million innovation grant.

New Rochelle is a winner of Bloomberg’s U.S. Mayors Challenge. The competition offers funds for innovative urban problem-solving.

Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg’s charitable activities. The Mayors Challenge is part of a $200 million initiative from Bloomberg Philanthropies called the American Cities Initiative.

More than 300 cities applied for the competition, with 35 finalists named earlier this year.

New Rochelle’s project focuses on using virtual reality technologies to allow city planners and residents to visualize development plans for buildings and public spaces. The aim is to allow broader participation and comment during the review of public and private development proposals.

The city is working with IDEA New Rochelle, a public-private nonprofit partnership focused on developing a virtual reality industry in the city.

After being named one of 35 finalists, the city received $100,000 from Bloomberg to fund a six-month “test and learn” phase to build out the ideas.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson joined Bloomberg and the other eight winning mayors on stage Monday morning in Detroit, where Bloomberg announced the winners.

Here are the other winners and their projects, as described by Bloomberg: