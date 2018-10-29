Bob Stefanowski releases tax returns; paid $6.7 million over past two years

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy have released their joint tax documents, showing adjusted gross incomes of $6.9 million in 2016 and $9.7 million in 2017.

Over the two years, the candidate and his wife, who works as a realtor in Wallingford, paid a total of $1 million in state income taxes and $5.7 million in federal income taxes on $16.6 million in income. Stefanowski was CEO of Dollar Financial Group in London and Philadelphia during the 2016-17 period.

Last week, Ned Lamont, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, released his own tax data, which showed that he paid $1.3 million in state income taxes each year since 2013, and $3.4 million in federal income taxes during the same period. Lamont’s papers showed an average adjusted gross income of $3.6 million for each year since 2013.

While Lamont has spent $12.1 million of his own money on his campaign, Stefanowski has reportedly contributed somewhere in excess of $3 million to his effort.

Connecticutians will make their choice for governor on Nov. 6.