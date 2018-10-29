New study names Greenwich safest community in the nation

Greenwich topped the list as the nation’s safest place to live, according to a new report by residential security company SafeHome.org.

Its new study “The Top 101 Safest Cities in America,” which surveyed communities with populations above 50,000, cited Greenwich’s low crime rate – 11 violent crimes and 403 property crimes in the past year, according to FBI data.

“Not only is Greenwich the safest city in the nation, but it is also the wealthiest city in the state of Connecticut,” said SafeHome.org’s report. “Its proximity to New York City makes it a desirable city to live in for commuters, where their families can be safe.”

However, Connecticut was sparsely represented on the list: Fairfield was listed at 65th, West Haven ranked 70th and Stamford placed 71st.

Across the border in New York, Rockland County’s Ramapo came in fourth place, with SafeHome.org dubbing it “one of the best places to live in the state of New York” thanks to its culture and open spaces. Rockland County’s Clarkstown was ranked in 86th place, while Westchester was represented with Yonkers in 30th place, New Rochelle in 66th place and White Plains in 77th.