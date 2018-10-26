Schick Hydro to debut online video series with NBA star Kevin Love

Schick Hydro, a brand of Shelton-based Edgewell Personal Care, is producing an online video series called “Locker Room Talk” hosted by NBA star Kevin Love.

The series’ trailer was posted on YouTube and will be followed by three weekly episodes featuring Love’s interviews with Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, basketball icon Paul Pierce and Love’s Cleveland Cavalier teammate Channing Frye. According to Schick Hydro, the series will focus on what “positive masculinity means today” with a focus on dealing with adversity and finding strength in teamwork.

The series is also being used to raise funds for the men’s health awareness nonprofit Movember Foundation and the mental health awareness Kevin Love Fund. Viewers who donate at least $10 to either organization will be entered for a chance to win VIP tickets to a Cavaliers game and a meet-and-greet with Love prior to the game.

“I am grateful to have been chosen by Schick Hydro to host ‘Locker Room Talk’ in hopes of shining a light on issues of masculinity that impact all men,” Love said. “Through this new series, I hope that together, we can inspire all men to embrace their own version of positive masculinity.”