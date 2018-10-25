Groundbreaking held for phase two of Washington Village redevelopment in Norwalk

Groundbreaking on phase two of the redevelopment at Soundview Landing in Norwalk took place on Oct. 24, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completion of phase one.

The first phase of Soundview Landing, previously known as Washington Village, included the construction of 80 mixed-income rental residences made up of 40 replacement public housing units, 18 affordable tax-credit units and 22 market-rate units on two vacant parcels of land at 13 and 20 Day St. in South Norwalk.

Phase two, which began earlier this month, will consist of the construction of a single building on the existing Washington Village site with 85 mixed-income rental residences made up of 42 replacement public housing units, 23 affordable tax-credit units and 20 market-rate units. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.

Upon completion, Soundview Landing will replace the former 136-unit Washington Village public housing project with 273 modern apartments, inclusive of a one-for-one replacement of the 136 public housing units that previously existed.

Washington Village was the oldest public housing site in the state, and experienced significant damage and flooding during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Trinity Financial, the Norwalk Housing Authority and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency worked with residents, local and state agencies to develop a design for the new buildings that is attractive, sustainable and flood-resilient.

“Soundview Landing is the result of great collaboration between local, state and federal agencies, as well as private entities,” Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said. “This redevelopment effort is great news for the city and neighborhood, but most of all is a win for our residents.”

The leasing of Soundview Landing Phase One by Trinity Management LLC is well underway, with only a few market-rate apartments remaining. One-bedroom units start at $1,850 and two bedrooms start at $2,300.