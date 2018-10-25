Lori J. Pelletier, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, has announced that she will resign on Nov. 30 to join American Income Life, a Texas-based insurance company, as vice president and executive director of the American Income/National Income Labor Advisory Board.

Pelletier served as the Connecticut AFL-CIO’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years before being elected president in 2013. She was re-elected last year. Her term expires in 2021. Pelletier was the first openly gay individual to be elected as a state federation leader, and she also served as vice president representing state federations on the National AFL-CIO Executive Council in 2015.

Sal Luciano, the organization’s executive vice president and former executive director of Council 4 AFSCME, will serve as interim president until a special election is held for a new president who will finish Pelletier’s term.