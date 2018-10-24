And the winner is …

While the winning $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket may have been sold at the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, a million-dollar ticket was sold at the Stew Leonard’s store in Yonkers.

Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of the eponymous store, was joined by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins on Oct. 24th to announce the local winning ticket.

Over the previous weekend, the store handed out free lottery tickets to shoppers. While the winner has not come forward yet, Leonard offered an enticement of free milk and cookies.