Home Good Things Happening Westchester And the winner is …

And the winner is …

By
Editorial Staff
-
SHARE
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Stew Leonard Jr.

While the winning $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket may have been sold at the KC Mart in Simpsonville, South Carolina, a million-dollar ticket was sold at the Stew Leonard’s store in Yonkers.

Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of the eponymous store, was joined by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins on Oct. 24th to announce the local winning ticket.

Over the previous weekend, the store handed out free lottery tickets to shoppers. While the winner has not come forward yet, Leonard offered an enticement of free milk and cookies.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here