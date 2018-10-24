Amazon Prime launches same-day Whole Foods delivery in Stamford area

Amazon Prime members in the Stamford area can receive same-day delivery of groceries from Whole Food Markets starting today.

Through the service, Prime members will be able to receive delivery of thousands of Whole Foods Market items in less than an hour to their front doors.

It’s the latest expansion of Amazon’s Whole Foods operation, the result of the e-tailing behemoth’s $13.7 million purchase of the grocery chain last year. Prime Now delivery from Whole Foods is also being made available in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boise, Charleston, Colorado Springs, Hartford, Kansas City, Providence, and Salt Lake City, as well as additional areas in Boston and Cincinnati.

“We are excited to bring super-fast Prime Now delivery to Stamford for the first time,” said Tanvi Patel, head of business development for Prime Now. “Our goal is to cover as many Prime customers as possible with grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market.”

Patel said the service will reach into Trumbull and Easton in the north, and along the Long Island Sound from Stratford to downtown Stamford in the south.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is now available in 63 cities. Amazon plans to continue expansion of the service, which launched earlier this year, throughout 2018.