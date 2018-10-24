Austin McChord resigns CEO post at Norwalk’s Datto

Austin McChord has resigned as CEO of Datto, the Norwalk cybersecurity and data backup company he founded in 2007, the firm announced.

McChord – who will remain as a major shareholder and on Datto’s board of directors – will be replaced on an interim basis by Datto President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Weller while an executive search is implemented.

McChord’s departure comes two weeks after his brother Ian, vice president of product management at Datto, resigned from the company, and almost exactly one year since the firm was acquired for $1.5 billion by Vista Private Equity and merged with professional services automation specialist Autotask.

Austin McChord called his departure a “natural evolution for the company and me,” noting that over 11 years Datto has grown into a team of 1,400 employees serving more than 14,000 managed service providers in 132 countries.

“Austin has built a truly special company that is poised for tremendous growth,” said Vista Operating Principal Nadeem Syed. “We look forward to working with him in his capacity as a board member and adviser as we move into this next phase.”