United Rentals expands Canadian presence with $92M acquisition

United Rentals Inc. announced that its subsidiary United Rentals of Canada Inc. has acquired WesternOne Rentals & Sales LP from parent company WesternOne Inc. for approximately $91.8 million in cash.

Headquartered in Calgary, WesternOne Rentals & Sales is a regional equipment rental provider of aerial lifts and heat solutions serving the Western Canada market. The company operates 12 locations with approximately 330 employees that primarily serve nonresidential construction and industrial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, with many clients in the sports and entertainment industries.

“The acquisition of WesternOne Rentals and Sales will expand both our general rental and specialty offerings in key Canadian provinces,” said Michael Kneeland, CEO of Stamford-based United Rentals. “WesternOne’s aerial and portable heat rentals dovetail with our own range for construction and industrial customers. We’ll also gain scale and diversification in two areas: the sports and entertainment vertical, with a focus on film and television production, and a comprehensive propane and diesel fuel service.”

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in the world. It has 1,075 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province.