A cyberstorm at Pace University

Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems brought together leaders from the private and public sectors to hack into some of the biggest issues surrounding cybersecurity on Oct. 11.

The keynote speakers at “Cyberstorm 2.0: The Depth of the Threat,” were Jeh C. Johnson, the former secretary of homeland security for the federal government and Roger L. Parrino Sr., commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

“Whether it is our elections infrastructure, businesses, social media platforms or your home computer, it is imperative that government, higher-learning institutions and the private sector work together to protect against nefarious cyber intrusion,” Parrino said.

Jonathan H. Hill, dean of the Seidenberg School, said,“Hackers today are often part of organized crime groups or nation-state actors. In both cases, they’re well-funded, disciplined and trained to exploit systems’ vulnerabilities. Their hacking activities have increased in sophistication and they are still able to surprise even the most erudite computer users. We are preparing our students to out-skill and out-think them.”

“I am very pleased to see so many Pace students and faculty interested in cybersecurity. This must be a national priority,” said Johnson.