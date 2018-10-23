Ned Lamont releases tax returns; paid millions over last five years

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont has released tax documents showing that he paid $1.3 million in state income taxes each year since 2013, and $3.4 million in federal income taxes during the same period.

Lamont’s papers showed an average adjusted gross income of $3.6 million for each year since 2013. He sold his primary business, Stamford’s Campus Televideo, in 2015 to Austin, Texas’ Apogee for an undisclosed amount.

Lamont also donated $2.46 million to a number of causes during that time, including to the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford and to former Vice President Joe Biden’s cancer initiative.

Lamont’s wife, venture capitalist Annie Lamont, filed her returns separately; those details were not released. In a federal disclosure form filed when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2006, Lamont and his wife reported a net worth of between $90 million and $332 million – much of it attributed to his wife.

Lamont has spent $12.1 million on his campaign for governor.

Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski’s campaign said their candidate would be releasing his own tax documents soon.