Cedar Gate Technologies acquires Global Healthcare Alliance

Cedar Gate Technologies, a Greenwich-headquartered performance management analytic company, has acquired Global Healthcare Alliance, creator of the Axia claims adjudication technology used in the health care industry. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

According to the companies, the SaaS-based Axia automates the conversion of fee-for-service claims into a single, bundled claim while managing the payment process between payers and providers. To date, the technology has processed more than 2.25 million distinct bundles.

“Through acquiring GHA and its Axia platform, we’ve become the leading provider of prospective bundled payment programs and completed the build-out of our value-based care performance management platform,” Cedar Gate Technologies CEO David B. Snow Jr. said. “We can now help clients design, contract, manage and administer any type of value-based care payment model, including prospective bundled payment programs.”