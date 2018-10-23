Greenwich-based Littlejohn & Co. buys Cook & Boardman

Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a Greenwich-based private investment firm, has acquired The Cook & Boardman Group, a specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1955 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Cook & Boardman’s product line includes metal and wood doors, locks, doorframes and related building components for nonresidential applications. The company operates a network of 35 locations in 11 states.

“The acquisition of Cook & Boardman builds on Littlejohn’s expertise in the building products and value-added distribution sectors,” said Steven Raich, managing director of Littlejohn. “The company’s technical expertise, comprehensive product offering, value-added services, and national footprint positions it as a critical and indispensable link in the commercial door and door hardware supply chain. We are excited to partner with Cook & Boardman’s management team to drive the company’s next phase of growth.”