NYMC holds Founder’s Dinner

New York Medical College (NYMC) held its Founder’s Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Tarrytown on Oct. 14. The annual fundraising event brought together more than 300 academic, health care, business and community leaders. Proceeds from the event are earmarked to directly benefit NYMC students through supporting scholarships and other initiatives.

This year’s event honored William C. Campbell withThe William Cullen Bryant Award.Campbell is the 2015 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, who served as an adjunct professor of microbiology and immunology at NYMC for 25 years from 1985 to 2009.

Felix Wimpfheimer, MD, received The Alfred B. DelBello Distinguished Service Award.After escaping Nazi persecution, Wimpfheimer came to the U.S. and graduated from NYMC in 1945. He has served as internist, endocrinologist and educator.

The Jackson E. Spears Community Service Award went to Judith M. Watson. She is a 2007graduate of NYMC and is the executive director at the Greenburgh Health Center. She spearheaded the 2005 merger of Greenburgh Health Center and the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center Network.