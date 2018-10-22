Seven of the top chefs in the Hudson Valley got together at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park recently to prepare a six-course culinary feast as a fundraiser to benefit the 10 hospitals operated by the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

Organized by Peter X. Kellyof Xaviars Restaurant Group, courses were prepared by Kelly and Jim Ely, owner of Riverview Restaurant in Cold Spring and Yankee Barbecue and Beer Garden in Fishkill; Giovanni Scappin, owner of Cucina in Woodstock and Market Street in Rhinebeck; Michael Kelly, owner of Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh; Waldy Malouf, The CIA Restaurant Group; Ron Gallo, The Inn at Pound Ridge By Jean-Georges; and Charles H. Fells, Brasserie 292 and The Artist’s Palate in Poughkeepsie.

Wines were provided by Anthony D’Arpinoof Harrison Wine Vault. Cocktail hour was provided by farm purveyors: Bread Alone, Catsmo Fine Foods, Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Hudson Valley Sausage Co., Millstone Spirits Group & New Liberty Distillery and and Sprout Creek Farm.

Robert S. Ross, executive vice president for WMCHealth’s northern region, noted that the chefs who were involved in the fundraiser also volunteer their time to serve on WMCHealth’s new Hudson Valley Food for Life Council, which the Business Journal covered in last week’s “Good Things Happening” section. Ross said that the Council was “…convened to help us tackle issues of food insecurity and look at what role we can play in using proper nutrition to support healthy lifestyles in the communities we serve.”