Real estate and financial services company USA Equity Trust has bought the 29,593-square-foot, 3-story building at 1010 Summer St. in Stamford for $2.45 million. SCRE was the sole broker in the sale, representing both the buyer and the seller, Touchstone One LLC.

The building is about 70 percent occupied; USA Equity Trust will temporarily have offices on the third floor.

SCRE Principal Penny Wickey and Senior Director Michael Marcante were the brokers.