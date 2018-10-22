Fairfield School of Music opening 2nd location in Trumbull

With the Oct. 27 opening of a second school in Trumbull, the Fairfield School of Music will officially be known as the Fairfield-Trumbull School of Music.

The school’s first location at 338 Commerce Drive in Fairfield opened in September 2012. The Trumbull school at 100 Corporate Drive #A207 will hold a grand-opening event on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

More than 200 students, ranging in age from 4 to 74, take weekly lessons in piano, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, guitar, ukulele, banjo, bass, or drums. Students have the opportunity to participate in an assortment of free workshops, casual performance events and formal recitals, all designed to build confidence and hone their skills.

Directors Dan and Tracy Carlucci, longtime music educators and performers who reside in Easton, said they chose Trumbull to provide a more accessible location for residents of that city, as well as those living in Easton, Monroe and Shelton.