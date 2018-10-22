A week after announcing that it would be filing for bankruptcy protection and closing 142 unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores, notices filed with the New York state Department of Labor show that 185 workers in the lower-Hudson Valley region would be losing their jobs.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN): 42 employees of the Kmart on Route 6 in Mahopac would be let go; 55 employees at the Sears store in the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights would lose their jobs; 88 would be let go at the Sears at The Shops at Nanuet, including 12 at the store’s auto center on Route 59.

The last day of work would be Jan. 31, 2019 or over two weeks beginning on that date, according to the WARN filings.

In its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in White Plains on Oct. 15, Sears Holding Corp. said that it intends to reorganize around a smaller group of stores that have performed well. The most current closings are in addition to the previously announced 46 stores that are expected to be shuttered in November.

Nationally, there are about 500 Sears stores and 360 Kmart stores.

The stores, along with online and mobile platforms will remain open during the reorganization.