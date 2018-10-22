AR Workshop to open first Connecticut outlet in Fairfield

AR Workshop, a woodcraft boutique chain that hosts classes on creating home décor from raw materials, is planning to open its first Connecticut location at 869a Post Road in Fairfield.

Founded by graphic designers Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff, AR Workshop operates more than 100 franchises across 26 states. The workshop classes are aimed at both adults and children, and projects range from custom wood plank signs to canvas pillows, canvas tote bags and wood photo frames.

The new AR Workshop will replace ZenRide Spinning Studios at the Fairfield Shopping Center. Construction is now underway on the store’s interior, but no opening date has been announced.