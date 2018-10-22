ONS renews and expands Greenwich Office Park lease

Orthopedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) renewed and expanded its lease at Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich.

In a transaction that covers the next 10 years, ONS renewed its lease for all of 6 Greenwich Office Park and expanded its administrative space at 9 Greenwich Office Park, which brings its total space at the complex to 34,000 square feet. ONS also operates offices in Stamford and Harrison.

“ONS moved into 14,000 square feet in Greenwich Office Park 20 years ago this month,” said Seth Miller, president of ONS. “Over the years we have been able to expand our footprint in the office park to accommodate our organization’s growth.”

CBRE represented property owner Greenwich Park LLC/Fareri Associate in the transaction while ONS was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.