Hearst snaps up 7 weekly county-area newspapers

Hearst Connecticut Media Group has acquired the print and digital assets of seven weekly Fairfield County-area newspaper brands from Ridgefield’s Hersam Acorn Newspapers. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The titles involved are The Ridgefield Press, The Wilton Bulletin, New Canaan Advertiser, The Darien Times, The Shelton Herald, The Trumbull Times and The Milford Mirror. Hearst Connecticut now has eight daily and 20 weekly newspapers, and 21 websites. Nationwide, Hearst Newspapers publishes 24 dailies and 63 weeklies.

Paul Barbetta, group publisher and president of Hearst Connecticut Media Group, will oversee the business and news operations for the new brands.