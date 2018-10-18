Arc Westchester launches The Senior Connection

The Arc Westchester has launched the first phase of a new program it calls The Senior Connection. The program uses space at The Ann Manzi Center in Mount Kisco where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to help dedicate the upgraded facility.

During the last 12 months, the majority of the center’s main level was reworked and is now dedicated to senior offerings. The modified space includes a lounge/living room with a fireplace and TV, as well as a library/game room. To promote accessibility for all program participants, The Senior Connection features a handicapped bathroom with a shower, simulated wood to eliminate trip hazards and handrails throughout the space.

“Currently, 35 percent of our day-services participants are over the age of 50 and our oldest participant is 91 years old,” said Tibisay Guzmán, executive director and CEO of The Arc Westchester, which is the largest nonprofit organization in the county supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Ann Manzi Center also houses the organization’s Youth Connection Studios, which offers young adults the opportunity to build employment skills and experience life through community engagement.