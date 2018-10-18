Jerry Nadler named dean of school of medicine at NYMC

Jerry L. Nadler, M.D., has been appointed dean of the School of Medicine at New York Medical College in Valhalla. He is an internationally recognized diabetes researcher and is scheduled to assume his new duties in March 2019.

Nadler comes to NYMC from Eastern Virginia Medical School, where he holds several titles. Previously, he was chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Virginia, co-director of the Diabetes and Hormone Center of Excellence and associate director of Diabetes Endocrinology Research Center, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

He has been a member of the NIH’s Special Advisory Committee on Type I Diabetes, a standing member of the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association and NIH grant review committees

Nadler has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and has been an invited speaker at major international conferences. He holds 15 patents.