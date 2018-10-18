Home Fairfield Navigating the Financial Markets Event

What’s making this economy so interesting? 
How can we capitalize on the bullish fever?

LET’S TALK ABOUT IT.

Renowned professionals in the fields of private equity, real estate,
banking, securities and taxes will share their wit and wisdom.

 

 

 

 

 

Come join us overlooking the Ramapo Mountains at the Historic Montebello Mansion.
75 Montebello Road
Suffern, N.Y. 
Tuesday, October 30   
9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Event Agenda:
Light breakfast
Networking
Financial discussion

For more information contact:
Anne Jordan Duffy at anne@westfairinc.com
Tracey Vitale at tvitale@westfairinc.com

