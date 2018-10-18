Shelton P&Z Administrator Rick Schultz resigns to take similar Monroe job

Shelton Planning and Zoning Administrator Rick Schultz has resigned from that position, effective Nov. 2, to become Monroe’s town planner, starting Nov. 5.

“I want to thank the residents of Shelton for giving me the opportunity to serve them in my capacity as Planning and Zoning Administrator for the past 22 years,” Schultz said in a statement. “I am especially proud of assisting in the redevelopment of downtown, writing the city’s first open space plan and participating in the neighborhood planning and business meetings.”

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti indicated that he would name an interim replacement for Schultz soon.