Small business group NFIB endorses Stefanowski for governor

After polling its members – small business owners around the state – the National Federation of Independent Business’ Connecticut political action committee has endorsed Republican Bob Stefanowski in the Connecticut governor’s race.

“Bob Stefanowski has extensive financial management experience and he clearly understands that reducing the tax and regulatory burden on small Connecticut businesses is one of the keys to an economic resurgence in the state,” said Tim Goodrich, NFIB’s executive director of state government relations.

“We saw some of the largest tax increases in history under the Malloy administration and a slew of costly labor mandates that made it very difficult for small Connecticut businesses to survive,” Goodrich added. “We enthusiastically support Bob the Rebuilder as the small-business pick for governor.”

“It is important to my family company and small businesses all over the state that there be financial predictability, and I believe Bob Stefanowski understands that,” said NFIB CT PAC Chairperson Wendy Traub. “You can’t plan capital expenses or hire new people if you are fearful that state taxes will soon rise.

“When companies are cautious about investing in the state’s economy, small businesses are negatively affected,” she continued. “I look forward to the state’s business climate improving under Stefanowski’s leadership.”

The candidate said he was “honored” to receive the endorsement, “because these hard-working people provide about half the jobs in our state. I will rebuild the state’s economy by cutting income and business taxes, and as a result, Connecticut’s Main Streets will become vibrant once again.”