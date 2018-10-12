HAN Network shuts down five weekly newspapers

Ridgefield-based HAN Network has announced that it is shutting down five of its Fairfield County weekly newspapers.

The newspapers being impacted are the Easton Courier, Monroe Courier, Redding Pilot, Stratford Star and Weston Forum. This is latest downsizing for HAN Network, which closed its live broadcasting operations in June.

“Due to economic forces buffeting our industry we are rescaling our business again,” said Martin V. Hersam, publisher and CEO of HAN Network. “The recent volatility of the newsprint market made our options clear.”

The company will continue to publish its remaining weekly newspapers: the Darien Times, Milford Mirror, New Canaan Advertiser, Ridgefield Press, Shelton Herald, Trumbull Times and Wilton Bulletin. HAN Network is also the parent company of Trumbull Printing, a 60,000-square-foot printing operation.