PDC Beauty & Wellness leases 26,500 sq. ft. in Stamford

PDC Beauty & Wellness Co. has leased 26,500 square feet at 750 E. Main St. in Stamford,

where it will occupy the entire ninth floor and a significant portion of the 10th floor, according to Newmark Knight Frank.

Landlord representation was provided by Scott Raasch, director of business development at Darien-based Forstone. The NKF team was led by Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick and Managing Director Torey Walsh.

The Stamford firm was acquired last year for $1.425 billion by CVC Capital Partners. PDC’s portfolio includes such brands as Dr. Teal’s, Cantu, Body Fantasies, BOD Man and Eylure.