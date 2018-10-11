Health Quest adds internal medicine and surgery residency programs

Health Quest, a network of hospitals in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, announced that it has added two residency programs.

The health care provider said its internal medicine residency program was recently approved by The Accrediting Council for Graduate Medical Education. The program will join Health Quest’s surgery residency program, which was approved earlier this year. The first classes for each will start July 2019.

The announcement comes a month after the organization announced it would team up with Marist College to launch a medical college on the campus of Health Quest’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. In May, Health Quest announced Vassar Brothers would become a teaching hospital.

The Poughkeepsie hospital plans to open up a new $545 million, 752,000-square-foot patient pavilion in 2020.

In the Oct. 10 announcement, Health Quest said it would pursue additional residency programs in specialties such as family medicine, emergency medicine, obstetrics-gynecology and orthopedics. Health Quest’s goal is to have more than 200 residents in all specialties by 2023.

“Our vision is to prepare our residents and graduates to pursue careers in medical fields of their choosing and to be health care leaders in the 21st century,” said Dr. Abdalla Yousif, program director for internal medicine residencies at Health Quest.

The internal medicine residency program is a three-year residency that will accept 25 candidates per year with the goal of 75 total by the time the first class is in its final year.

The Health Quest network of hospitals includes Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.