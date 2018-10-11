New managing director of originations at Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital, a Westport-headquartered commercial finance firm specializing in middle market lending, has hired Jim Clifton as managing director of originations.

Clifton was previously senior vice president at PNC Bank N.A., where he focused on originating asset-based and cash flow credit facilities within the PNC Business Credit division. Prior to that, he was director of originations at NXT Capital. In his new position, he will be based in Chicago and focus on originating asset-based and cash flow lending transactions.

“Jim’s strong background, experience, and relationships in the Midwest will enhance our presence and allow us to capitalize on the extensive middle market opportunities in this region,” said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital.