Ray Dalio richest person in Connecticut, according to Forbes

Ray Dalio, founder of Westport hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is not only the richest person in Fairfield County but also in the entire state, according to the latest Forbes magazine annual ranking of the wealthiest 400 Americans.

The Greenwich resident has a net worth of $18.1 billion, landing him in the 25th spot on the list. Another hedge fund manager, Steven Cohen of Stamford’s Point72 Asset Management, came in 36th with a net worth of $13 billion. Cliff Asness, co-founder of Greenwich-based AQR Capital Management, was ranked 215th with $3.6 billion.

Another Greenwich resident – Vince McMahon, CEO and chairman of WWE in Stamford – came in 239th with a net worth of $3.3 billion. Bradley Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Greenwich’s XPO Logistics, was ranked 302nd with $2.7 billion, followed by Stephen Mandel, founder and president of Greenwich’s Lone Pine Capital (316th, $2.6 billion), and Greenwich’s Alexandra Daitch and Lucy Stitzer, sisters whose holdings each include about 3 percent of international food conglomerate Cargill (tied for 383rd, $2.1 billion).

The nation’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, is Amazon founder, Chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos, at $160 billion, followed by Microsoft Founder Bill Gates ($97 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett ($88.3 billion).

With a net worth of $3.1 billion, Donald Trump was ranked 259th with a net worth of $3.1 billion, dropping 11 places from last year’s list.