Bridget Gibbons named director of Westchester Office of Economic Development

Bridget Gibbons, who has served as Westchester County’s deputy director of economic development since County Executive George Latimer took office in January, today was named director of the agency.

In addition to serving as deputy director, Gibbons also led both the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and Westchester County Local Development Corp.

Latimer praised Gibbons for her work as head of the IDA and LDC, pointing to her successful outreach to the not-for-profit and business communities in Westchester.

“Westchester County is extremely fortunate to have an individual of Bridget Gibbons’ caliber lead the Office of Economic Development. …She has shown that she has the vision to focus on initiatives that effectively attract and retain businesses and create jobs, while at the same time assuring that all of Westchester’s citizens are able to share in our economic success. Her experience and success as a management executive, an entrepreneur and a private-sector business owner add to her breadth and depth of knowledge and insight.”

Gibbons was founder and owner of Gibbons Digital Consultants, a digital marketing agency. Her company was later acquired by a larger marketing agency in White Plains.

Gibbons, a Bronxville resident, said “In this past year, I have had the good fortune to meet many truly inspired and dedicated business leaders to see first-hand the great potential for economic development and job creation throughout Westchester. I look forward to working with our business and not-for-profit communities to realize these goals and ensure that Westchester continues to be a strong and vital hub for business.”

The position had previously been held by George Oros and prior to him by Eileen Mildenberger.