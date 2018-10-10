Shake Shack ready to open in Hartsdale

The new Shake Shack on Central Avenue will be open for business on Oct. 14 and will be featuring local, as in locally made beers, sustainably made furnishings from Ulster County and customized frozen custards unique to its Hartsdale location.

Elmsford-based Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. will have offerings on tap along with Bronx Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Co. of Long Island and Brooklyn Brewery’s ShackMeister Ale.

The eatery’s tabletops are from CounterEv Furniture, which used reclaimed bowling alley lanes to make the items in its Kingston factory.

The booths were made by Staach of Rochester and the chairs were designed by Uhuru of Brooklyn.

Construction of the 3,060-square-foot standalone restaurant at the Dalewood Shopping Center II was done by GTL Construction of White Plains.

As far as local flavor, the Hartsdale restaurant will be adding the following to its classic lineup of custards:

Pie Oh My: Vanilla custard with a slice of Four & Twenty seasonal pie

Hopscotch: Vanilla custard, shack chocolate toffee, chocolate chunks topped with shack salted caramel sauce.

Oh Fudge: Chocolate custard, shack fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, topped with chocolate sprinkles.

And Shake Shack said in a statement it would maintain its commitment to the local community by donating all proceeds from its soft opening, as well as 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My custard throughout the life of the shack to the Child Care Council of Westchester. The donation is part of the company’s mission to Stand For Something Good. The Child Care Council is a nonprofit that “increases access to safe, affordable early care and education for underserved children.”

Will Poppe, area director and operations lead for the company, said, “As we were looking to expand our New York presence, Hartsdale was a natural fit for us. With its distinctive and family focused community, we are excited to open in Hartsdale and hopefully become a staple in the community.”

On Oct. 14, the first 100 people in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive an order of the Pie Oh My custard for free.

Shake Shack has hired about 60 workers to staff the restaurant. This location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Hartsdale location will be the second Shake Shack in Westchester County, joining the one at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers. Other locations are at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County and on Post Road in Darien, Connecticut.

Shake Shack originated in 2001 from a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park to provide food for an art project. Three years later, a permanent stand opened in the Manhattan park adding hamburgers, fries and milkshakes to its menu. Today, there are about 170 Shake Shacks worldwide.