Bradley is third best airport in country, survey says

Bradley International is the third best airport in the U.S., according to Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s latest reader survey.

The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards cited the Windsor Locks airport’s growing availability of flight choices and improved accommodations as factors in its ranking, which placed Bradley behind only Portland International in Oregon and Indianapolis International. Bradley placed fifth in the publication’s rankings last year.

“More travelers are discovering Hartford, Connecticut’s airport — now New England’s second-busiest airfield after Boston Logan — thanks to a wide spate of flight choices, including Aer Lingus’ flights to Ireland and Spirit’s services to Florida,” the magazine reported. “Customers praise the airport’s convenient on-site parking, plentiful charging stations and free Wi-Fi, decent restaurant options, and an overall relaxed atmosphere, making this midsize facility an attractive alternative to flying out of New York’s and Boston’s monster hubs.”

“A modern, efficient transportation system is critical to growing our economy, attracting business, and increasing job growth for Connecticut residents,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “Several years ago, we created the Connecticut Airport Authority to free Bradley International Airport from the bureaucracy that has hamstrung the airport in the past and bring a renewed focus that will help make it more attractive to new routes, new airlines, and new ways to increase our state’s economic viability – and those efforts are being internationally recognized.

“For the foreseeable future, our state must continue to utilize Bradley as a magnet for economic activity,” Malloy continued. “With the many improvements that we have seen at the airport over these last few years, there have never been more convenient travel options in the New England region, and Bradley is being recognized by many as being faster and far less stressful than other nearby options.”