North Castle Partners backs vitamin-infused coffee and tea line

North Castle Partners, a Greenwich-based private equity firm focused on businesses that promote healthy and sustainable living, has made a growth investment in VitaCup Inc., the maker of a new line of vitamin-infused coffee and tea products. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Launched in 2017, VitaCup’s product portfolio includes premium coffee and tea products fortified with a blend of vitamins, superfoods, antioxidants and what the company identifies as “other functional ingredients.” The products are available in a Keurig-compatible format and sold primarily through e-commerce channels, although it is also expanding into traditional retail.

“VitaCup is uniquely positioned to benefit from the favorable trends in coffee and vitamins, two large and growing categories,” said Alison Minter, North Castle’s managing director. “The company has had tremendous success to date with its innovative functional coffee and tea products that are clearly resonating with consumers.

North Castle was joined in this endeavor by Los Angeles-based First Beverage Ventures, which added to its previous investment in VitaCup.