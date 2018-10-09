Open Door Family Medical Centers has won a nearly $4 million grant from New York state for a cancer screening program, an award it said is the largest in the state.

Open Door will run the cancer screening program jointly with HRHCare Community Health and the Institute for Family Health. The grant will allow Open Door and its partners to screen patients in six Hudson Valley counties for breast cancer, cervical cancer and colorectal cancer.

The grant funding, from the state Department of Health, is $3.9 million total, to be paid out in increments of $775,000 for five consecutive years.

“Our accessible community health center settings offer a vital point of access for cancer screenings,” said Lindsay Farrell, president and CEO of Open Door. “We’re grateful, as this grant from New York state will allow Open Door and our partners to provide cancer screenings to thousands of patients who might not otherwise have access.”

Open Door offers a sliding-fee scale for those without health insurance and serves more than 57,000 patients each year throughout Westchester and Putnam counties. The health center operates sites in Brewster, Mamaroneck, Mount Kisco, Ossining, Port Chester and Sleepy Hollow, as well as seven school-based health centers in the Port Chester and Ossining school districts.