Insurance startup Berkley One enters NY and CT markets

Berkley One, a startup insurance provider, has expanded its business footprint into New York and Connecticut.

The company, a division of Greenwich-based W.R. Berkley Corp., began operations last year and covers the home, automobile, fine art and collectibles, excess liability and travel insurance markets. Berkley One is also present in Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“We are opening in New York, one of the largest insurance markets in the country, and Connecticut, which is not only a significant insurance market but also the corporate home of Berkley, our parent company,” said Kathleen Tierney, president of Berkley One. “We’ve partnered with agents who are equally eager to serve clients and help them keep moving forward. And our team has worked together tirelessly to bring our solutions into these states in record time.”