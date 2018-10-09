HealthPrize Technologies taps John Monahan to become president

HealthPrize Technologies, a Norwalk-based cloud-based patient engagement and adherence platform for life science companies, has named John Monahan to the newly-created role of president.

Monahan was previously president and later CEO of Zitter Health Insights. Before that, senior vice president of corporate services at Barnabas Health, president and CEO of the pharma solutions business unit at Wolters Kluwer Health, president and CEO at IC Axon and president and chief operating officera at Innovex.

“We are very pleased that John Monahan has joined the HealthPrize team,” said Tom Kottler, CEO and co-founder. “John brings operational discipline important to the successful scaling of our enterprise. As president, he will take responsibility for all operations, allowing me to focus on a rapidly expanding set of new opportunities to support HealthPrize’s evolution and growth.”